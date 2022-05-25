StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

