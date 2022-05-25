StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

QUIK stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,951 shares of company stock worth $318,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in QuickLogic by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

