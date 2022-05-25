StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.