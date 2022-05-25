StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $0.99 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

