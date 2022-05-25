STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $261.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 122.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 120,608 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.57. 304,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.19.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

