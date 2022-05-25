Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 52,910 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.47) to €28.00 ($29.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.