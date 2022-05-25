StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $92.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

