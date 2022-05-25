Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) were up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 11,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 540,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Starry Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth $9,815,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth $8,649,000.

Starry Group Company Profile (NYSE:STRY)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.