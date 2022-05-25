Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) CFO Purchases $46,200.00 in Stock

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) CFO Richard Ambury acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SGU opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Star Group, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $343.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

