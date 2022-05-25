Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

NASDAQ:STRR opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Equity stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Star Equity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

