Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRGet Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

NASDAQ:STRR opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Equity stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Star Equity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.