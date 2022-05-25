Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of STRR opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Star Equity stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Star Equity at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

