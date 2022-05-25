Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) were up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 1,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 356,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $611.93 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 0.85%.

In other news, Director Eli Samaha bought 37,606 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $255,344.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790,816 shares in the company, valued at $39,319,640.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

