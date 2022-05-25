StaFi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.65 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a market capitalization of $18.55 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00094388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019483 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00297516 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025705 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

