Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.00

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 50.40 ($0.63), with a volume of 64,051 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £83.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32.

In other news, insider Thomas Spain purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($314,584.12). Also, insider Richard Thomson purchased 7,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,990.70 ($6,279.98). Insiders sold 131,929 shares of company stock worth $7,571,297 in the last quarter.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

