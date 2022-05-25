S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 158,277 shares.The stock last traded at $28.37 and had previously closed at $27.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

