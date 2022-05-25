Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWH. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

SPWH stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,819 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,943,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $29,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

