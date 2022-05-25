Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sportradar Group.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.94 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of SRAD stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Sportradar Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

