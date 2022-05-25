Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,727 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,024. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.87.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Spero Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.