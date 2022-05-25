SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.92 and last traded at $101.59. 8,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 18,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,521,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.