SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.35. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.03. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.41 and a 1 year high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

