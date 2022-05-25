Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF) Trading Up 25.9%

Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF – Get Rating) was up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

Sparebanken Vest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPIZF)

Sparebanken Vest, a financial services company, provides banking and financing services in the counties of Vestland and Rogaland, Norway. It operates through Corporate Market, Retail Market, Bulder Bank, Treasury, and Estate Agency Activities segments. The company is also involved in the estate agency and home mortgage activities.

