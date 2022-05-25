Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

SRNE stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $563.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

