Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -502.55%.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

