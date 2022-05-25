SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.00 million-$177.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.57 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.88-$0.95 EPS.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE SWI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 614,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,765. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 0.87. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $2,329,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

