Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.24

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 4615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

SOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.18 million, a P/E ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,499 shares of company stock valued at $726,608 over the last three months. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

