Solanium Reaches Market Cap of $13.15 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

