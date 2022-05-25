Snyder Capital Management L P Has $101.85 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. IDEX makes up approximately 2.5% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.57% of IDEX worth $101,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IDEX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,381,000 after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IDEX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,342,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of IEX traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.24. 428,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,654. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $179.30 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.13. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

