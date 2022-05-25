Snyder Capital Management L P Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,427 shares during the period. FMC makes up about 2.0% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in FMC were worth $80,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FMC by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $134,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.28. 945,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,170. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,596 shares of company stock worth $1,015,961 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

