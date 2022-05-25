SnowSwap Achieves Market Cap of $461,154.76 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $461,154.76 and approximately $4,726.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

