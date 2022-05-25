Snowball (SNOB) Trading 8% Lower This Week

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $234,765.65 and approximately $2,168.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.38 or 0.29708836 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.61 or 0.00501471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,658,531 coins and its circulating supply is 4,992,158 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

