Smoothy Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $93,530.29 and $156,718.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,799.02 or 0.42996870 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00497937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00033889 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.09 or 1.38444012 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.