SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00005017 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $3,696.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

