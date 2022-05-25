SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 6.2%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.02 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33). 200,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 432,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.25 ($0.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.55 million and a PE ratio of -22.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile (LON:SBTX)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

