SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 6.2%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.02 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33). 200,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 432,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.25 ($0.36).
The firm has a market capitalization of £41.55 million and a PE ratio of -22.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.
SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile (LON:SBTX)
