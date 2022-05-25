Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $33,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIRI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 16,177,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,007,152. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

