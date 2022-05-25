Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $119.68

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.68 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 112.20 ($1.41). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.43), with a volume of 2,003,148 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 142 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.60.

In related news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen bought 43,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £49,989 ($62,902.98).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

