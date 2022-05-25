Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX) Insider Helen Cook Buys 12,000 Shares

Silex Systems Limited (ASX:SLX – Get Rating) insider Helen Cook acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,588.00 ($11,055.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Limited engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. The company also develops cREO technology for the integration of various compound semiconductor devices with silicon wafer-based production techniques.

