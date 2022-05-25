Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Up 11.1%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) shares were up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.16 and last traded at $55.84. Approximately 29,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,320,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

