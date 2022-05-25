Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $375,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $179.05 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.54.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.92.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

