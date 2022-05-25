Short Interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW) Rises By 1,033.3%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Medical Innovations stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Rating) by 597.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,494 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G Medical Innovations were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMVDW remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. 17,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,358. G Medical Innovations has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.39.

