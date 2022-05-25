Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declines By 78.5%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the April 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:EVF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,826. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

