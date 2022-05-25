Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

