Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $35.41 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $35.41 million and $4.40 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013901 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000846 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

