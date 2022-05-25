SENSO (SENSO) Market Cap Achieves $2.49 Million

SENSO (SENSO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, SENSO has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One SENSO coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. SENSO has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $2.05 million worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SENSO alerts:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000130 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SENSO

SENSO is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,241,344 coins. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens. “

SENSO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SENSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SENSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SENSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.