Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after purchasing an additional 230,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,459,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,409,000 after purchasing an additional 174,704 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.48. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

