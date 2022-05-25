Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.8% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,680. The company has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

