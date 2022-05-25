Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,284 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.40. 24,085,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,620,537. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $397.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

