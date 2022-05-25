Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,534 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Edison International comprises 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,169. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

