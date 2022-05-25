Secret (SCRT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.23 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00006759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $332.05 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00210619 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001293 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00330337 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

