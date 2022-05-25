Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 7,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $5.45 on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. 99,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,510,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

