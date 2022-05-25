Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Schroders alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,400 ($42.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($53.48) to GBX 3,850 ($48.45) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($45.04) to GBX 3,544 ($44.60) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($49.33) to GBX 3,720 ($46.81) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schroders presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,914.20.

Schroders stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

About Schroders (Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schroders (SHNWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.